China’s booming EV industry faces overcapacity issues and this will see consolidation and closures, analyst says

  • The accelerated pace of electrification on the mainland’s roads has attracted about 500 companies, investing tens of billions of dollars into developing EVs
  • Consolidation looms as the strongest start-ups and conventional carmakers up their EV game with new models, knocking out weaker competitors

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 5:55am, 4 Aug, 2021

An XPeng P7 Wing Limited Edition electric vehicle being charged at an XPeng dealership in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
