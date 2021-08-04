An XPeng P7 Wing Limited Edition electric vehicle being charged at an XPeng dealership in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s booming EV industry faces overcapacity issues and this will see consolidation and closures, analyst says
- The accelerated pace of electrification on the mainland’s roads has attracted about 500 companies, investing tens of billions of dollars into developing EVs
- Consolidation looms as the strongest start-ups and conventional carmakers up their EV game with new models, knocking out weaker competitors
Topic | Future of transport
