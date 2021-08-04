The T2 terminal of Chengdu Tianfu International Airport in south-western China's Sichuan province, which opened for operations on June 27, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
Global air traffic takes a step back as Covid-19’s delta variant deals a blow to nascent travel recovery
- Airline seat capacity declined about a quarter of a percentage point to 68 per cent of the amount offered in the same week of 2019
- The latest setback, attributed largely to the spread of the delta variant, follows an almost 1-point decline the prior week, according to Bloomberg’s data
Topic | Aviation
The T2 terminal of Chengdu Tianfu International Airport in south-western China's Sichuan province, which opened for operations on June 27, 2021. Photo: Xinhua