Customers seen inside a Nayuki bubble-tea store in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Teahouse chain Nayuki says regulators find no cockroaches or rotten fruits in outlets after media report triggers backlash

  • Regulatory officials from different cities inspected 186 of its 603 teahouses across mainland Chinese cities and found no hygiene issues: statement
  • An internal task force has been formed to monitor food safety standards, company says

Updated: 3:35pm, 4 Aug, 2021

