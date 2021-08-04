Customers seen inside a Nayuki bubble-tea store in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Teahouse chain Nayuki says regulators find no cockroaches or rotten fruits in outlets after media report triggers backlash
- Regulatory officials from different cities inspected 186 of its 603 teahouses across mainland Chinese cities and found no hygiene issues: statement
- An internal task force has been formed to monitor food safety standards, company says
Topic | China food safety
Customers seen inside a Nayuki bubble-tea store in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg