Artist’s impression of what the interior of the electric aircraft may look like. Photo: via Reuters
DHL Express aims to deploy world’s first all-electric air courier fleet with order of 12 battery-operated aircraft
- The parcel delivery giant aims to launch the world’s first fully electric fleet of courier planes in 2024 as part of its drive to cut carbon emissions
- The aeroplanes, made by Seattle-based start-up Eviation and known as Alice, can carry 1.2 tonnes of cargo or nine passengers
