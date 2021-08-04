Artist’s impression of what the interior of the electric aircraft may look like. Photo: via Reuters Artist’s impression of what the interior of the electric aircraft may look like. Photo: via Reuters
DHL Express aims to deploy world’s first all-electric air courier fleet with order of 12 battery-operated aircraft

  • The parcel delivery giant aims to launch the world’s first fully electric fleet of courier planes in 2024 as part of its drive to cut carbon emissions
  • The aeroplanes, made by Seattle-based start-up Eviation and known as Alice, can carry 1.2 tonnes of cargo or nine passengers

Eric Ng
Updated: 5:00pm, 4 Aug, 2021

