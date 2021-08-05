Banks and financial companies were likely to be interested in relocating to green buildings because of their interest in green finance. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Asia-Pacific companies willing to pay higher rent for green buildings to reach net zero carbon goals
- While 70 per cent of occupiers in the region are willing to pay a rental premium for green space, compared with 62 per cent in Hong Kong: JLL
- Existing supply of green buildings in many regional markets was not enough to meet demand
Topic | Climate change
Banks and financial companies were likely to be interested in relocating to green buildings because of their interest in green finance. Photo: Shutterstock Images