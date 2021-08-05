Men unload cargo from the truck of a logistics firm in Beijing’s central business district. Photo: Reuters
ESR to buy rival ARA for US$5.2 billion to create Asia’s top real-estate logistics powerhouse
- ESR to pay US$4.7 billion in new stock and vendor loan, plus US$519 million in cash
- Deal to create a group with US$129 billion of assets in portfolio or more than twice its next Asian rival, with control over 14 listed REITs in region
Topic | Mergers & Acquisitions
