A construction site in the Hubei provincial capital of Wuhan on April 30, 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Global funds are buying China’s best-performing bonds at a record pace as benchmark yields stand out in a world of cheap money
- Foreigners added 50 billion yuan of the nation’s sovereign debt in July, according to data provided by ChinaBond
- Global investors boosted their holdings of China’s local government bonds by 1.2 billion yuan last month, or about 11 per cent of bonds outstanding
Topic | Bonds
