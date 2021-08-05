One of Shui On Land’s commercial developments in Shanghai’s Xintiandi neighbourhood. Photo: Handout One of Shui On Land’s commercial developments in Shanghai’s Xintiandi neighbourhood. Photo: Handout
One of Shui On Land’s commercial developments in Shanghai’s Xintiandi neighbourhood. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong property tycoon Vincent Lo mulls spinning off Shui On Land’s commercial assets in China

  • Shui On Land says it is considering a spin-off and Hong Kong listing of its commercial investment properties
  • The company had attempted to separately list its flagship development in Shanghai, Xintiandi, in 2012

Georgina Lee
Updated: 3:15pm, 5 Aug, 2021

