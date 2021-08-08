The company launched GASTROClear, its micro RNA blood test for the early detection of gastric cancer, in 2019 . Photo: SCMP Handout The company launched GASTROClear, its micro RNA blood test for the early detection of gastric cancer, in 2019 . Photo: SCMP Handout
The company launched GASTROClear, its micro RNA blood test for the early detection of gastric cancer, in 2019 . Photo: SCMP Handout
Business /  Companies

Singaporean cancer diagnostics start-up eyes China, home to a third of the world’s deaths from the disease

  • Early detection will deliver ‘major clinical and socioeconomic benefits’ to China’s rapidly ageing populations, says MiRXES boss Lihan Zhou
  • MiRXES, a spin-off of Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology, and Research, is developing screening tests for lung, colorectal, liver, and breast cancer

Topic |   Health in China
Peggy Sito
Peggy Sito

Updated: 3:00pm, 8 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The company launched GASTROClear, its micro RNA blood test for the early detection of gastric cancer, in 2019 . Photo: SCMP Handout The company launched GASTROClear, its micro RNA blood test for the early detection of gastric cancer, in 2019 . Photo: SCMP Handout
The company launched GASTROClear, its micro RNA blood test for the early detection of gastric cancer, in 2019 . Photo: SCMP Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE