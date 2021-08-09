Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour waterfront. There were about 3,360 start-ups in the city employing more than 10,600 employees as of last year. Photo: AFP Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour waterfront. There were about 3,360 start-ups in the city employing more than 10,600 employees as of last year. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour waterfront. There were about 3,360 start-ups in the city employing more than 10,600 employees as of last year. Photo: AFP
Venture capital managers ask Hong Kong government to speed up vetting process for US$257 million tech co-investment fund

  • The Innovation and Technology Venture Fund is part of government efforts aimed at stimulating private investment in local start-ups
  • The fund is in its fourth year, but the government has invested only about 6 per cent of the fund’s overall size across 20 companies

Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 11:00am, 9 Aug, 2021

