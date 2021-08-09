An October 2018 file photo showing one of the automatic welding lines at Geely’s manufacturing base in Ningbo in eastern Zhejiang province. Photo: Xinhua An October 2018 file photo showing one of the automatic welding lines at Geely’s manufacturing base in Ningbo in eastern Zhejiang province. Photo: Xinhua
An October 2018 file photo showing one of the automatic welding lines at Geely’s manufacturing base in Ningbo in eastern Zhejiang province. Photo: Xinhua
Geely
Business /  Companies

China EV market: Renault eyes comeback with Geely tie-up after exiting pandemic-hit Wuhan venture

  • Sales of new-energy vehicles are expected to climb from 2.2 million units in 2021 to 6.1 million or 24 per cent of the market in 2025: IHS Markit
  • Geely owns Volvo and a stake in German maker Daimler and produces Zeekr to challenge Tesla’s Model 3 in the local EV market

Topic |   Geely
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 10:04am, 9 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An October 2018 file photo showing one of the automatic welding lines at Geely’s manufacturing base in Ningbo in eastern Zhejiang province. Photo: Xinhua An October 2018 file photo showing one of the automatic welding lines at Geely’s manufacturing base in Ningbo in eastern Zhejiang province. Photo: Xinhua
An October 2018 file photo showing one of the automatic welding lines at Geely’s manufacturing base in Ningbo in eastern Zhejiang province. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE