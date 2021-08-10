Danny Yeung Sheng-wu, chief executive officer and co-founder of Prenetics Group, demonstrating how a specimen capsule with a nasal swab is placed into a Circle HealthPod for a Covid-19 test, on August 6, 2021. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s Prenetics aims to make Covid-19 testing quick and easy at home through Circle HealthPod’s reusable system
- Circle HealthPod can be used to detect infectious diseases, starting with Covid-19
- The technology has been developed at Oxford University and has a sensitivity of 96 per cent and specificity of 99.9 per cent when it comes to Covid-19 detection
