Vitasoy’s shares slide 10 per cent in the wake of profit warning sparked by incendiary stabbing incident

  • Vitasoy sparked a political storm this year after an internal memo expressed condolences to the family of an employee who stabbed a policeman, then himself
  • Analysts say investors need to take a longer view on the stock, wait for an improvement in sociopolitical conditions

Bobo Chan
Updated: 7:51pm, 9 Aug, 2021

