A motorist wearing a protective mask travels past a China Telecom Corp. store in Shanghai, China, on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
China Telecom receives support for its Shanghai IPO from Huawei, Bilibili and other big name state firms
- Huawei has agreed to buy 220.7 million China Telecom A-shares while Bilibili has pledged to buy 110.3 million shares
- Other investors include mostly units of large state-backed companies, such as the nation’s dominant power distributor State Grid Corporation of China
