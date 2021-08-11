A motorist wearing a protective mask travels past a China Telecom Corp. store in Shanghai, China, on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg A motorist wearing a protective mask travels past a China Telecom Corp. store in Shanghai, China, on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
A motorist wearing a protective mask travels past a China Telecom Corp. store in Shanghai, China, on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
IPO
China Telecom receives support for its Shanghai IPO from Huawei, Bilibili and other big name state firms

  • Huawei has agreed to buy 220.7 million China Telecom A-shares while Bilibili has pledged to buy 110.3 million shares
  • Other investors include mostly units of large state-backed companies, such as the nation’s dominant power distributor State Grid Corporation of China

Eric Ng
Updated: 6:30am, 11 Aug, 2021

