Catherine Wood, chief executive officer of ARK Investment Management speaks during a virtual conference on cryptocurrency in February. Photo: Bloomberg Catherine Wood, chief executive officer of ARK Investment Management speaks during a virtual conference on cryptocurrency in February. Photo: Bloomberg
Ark ETF’s Cathie Wood keeps ‘open mind’ on China shares after dumping them in July sell-off

  • Wood dumped Chinese stocks as Beijing’s clampdown wiped out about US$1 trillion in onshore, Hong Kong and US markets
  • ‘I’m sure we’re going to find some very interesting companies in the innovation space, and so we’re going to keep an open mind there’

Bloomberg  and SCMP Reporter

Updated: 9:51am, 11 Aug, 2021

