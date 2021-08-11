Catherine Wood, chief executive officer of ARK Investment Management speaks during a virtual conference on cryptocurrency in February. Photo: Bloomberg
Ark ETF’s Cathie Wood keeps ‘open mind’ on China shares after dumping them in July sell-off
- Wood dumped Chinese stocks as Beijing’s clampdown wiped out about US$1 trillion in onshore, Hong Kong and US markets
- ‘I’m sure we’re going to find some very interesting companies in the innovation space, and so we’re going to keep an open mind there’
Topic | US-listed Chinese stocks
