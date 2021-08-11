Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing’s new chief executive Nicolas Aguzin will talk to media for the first time this afternoon to discuss the first-half results since joining the HKEX in May. Photo: Handout
HKEX posts fourth straight record first-half profit, but earnings fall short of market estimates
- HKEX said first-half profit rose 26 per cent to HK$6.61 billion (US$852.9 million), missing analysts’ estimates of HK$7.5 billion
- Second-quarter profit fell 7 per cent to HK$2.76 billion, much lower than estimates of HK$3.63 billion
