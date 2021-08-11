BitMEX, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has settled charges with US regulators. Photo: Shutterstock Images BitMEX, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has settled charges with US regulators. Photo: Shutterstock Images
BitMEX, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has settled charges with US regulators. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Business /  Companies

BitMEX to pay US regulators US$100 million to settle claims of illegal trading, anti-money laundering violations

  • New York court approves deal with five companies charged with operating the BitMEX platform
  • BitMEX presses ahead with its expansion and marketing plan, including a multi-year sponsorship deal with Italian football club AC Milan

Topic |   Digital currencies
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 5:05pm, 11 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
BitMEX, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has settled charges with US regulators. Photo: Shutterstock Images BitMEX, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has settled charges with US regulators. Photo: Shutterstock Images
BitMEX, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has settled charges with US regulators. Photo: Shutterstock Images
READ FULL ARTICLE