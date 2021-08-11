BitMEX, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has settled charges with US regulators. Photo: Shutterstock Images
BitMEX to pay US regulators US$100 million to settle claims of illegal trading, anti-money laundering violations
- New York court approves deal with five companies charged with operating the BitMEX platform
- BitMEX presses ahead with its expansion and marketing plan, including a multi-year sponsorship deal with Italian football club AC Milan
Topic | Digital currencies
BitMEX, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has settled charges with US regulators. Photo: Shutterstock Images