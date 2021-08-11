A view of DJI’s Hong Kong flagship store in Causeway Bay on August 11, 2021. Photo: Nora Tam
DJI to shut its Causeway Bay flagship store as Hong Kong tightens rules for flying recreational aerial drones
- DJI’s store at Tower 535 in Causeway Bay will shut permanently from August 16, according to a notice at its entrance
- The store, measuring 10,000 square feet, featured space for customers to test fly their drones, a technical support centre and space for workshops
Topic | DJI
