XPeng’s P7 electric vehicle (front) and the XPeng G3 sport utility vehicle (background) at a showroom in Shanghai on Monday, July 5, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s EV war: Xpeng’s P5 electric car can now read traffic lights as it tops JD Power’s survey in outsmarting Tesla
- In a video shared on China’s social media, Xpeng’s P5 made two automatic lane changes with voice-over assistance and merged into the left lane
- The vehicle then read the traffic lights correctly, making adjustments to its movements, in a demonstration of the vehicle’s 32 perception sensors
