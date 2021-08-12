A NIO production facility in Hefei, in China’s Anhui province. Photo: Bloomberg A NIO production facility in Hefei, in China’s Anhui province. Photo: Bloomberg
NYSE-listed premium Chinese EV maker NIO to launch mass-market brand, cheaper models by next year

  • Company posts net loss of 587.2 million yuan for the second quarter, narrowing from a loss of about 1.2 billion yuan a year ago
  • ‘It will not be enough for NIO to bolster profitability in the coming decade if it just focuses on expensive cars’: analyst

Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 3:21pm, 12 Aug, 2021

