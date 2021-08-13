WH, whose operating base is in Henan province, also owns US-based pork producer Smithfield Foods, which it acquired in 2013. Photo: Nora Tam
WH Group’s founder quits, leaving world’s biggest pork producer without a successor after son was fired for ‘aggressive behaviour’
- Wan Long has stepped down as chief executive, leaving his empire in the hands of non-family members after his son was sacked two months ago
- The Hong Kong-listed firm, which owns US-based pork producer Smithfield Foods, has appointed chief financial officer Guo Lijun to succeed 80-year-old Wan
Topic | Food and agriculture
