Damien Green, chief executive of Manulife Hong Kong and Macau, is confident in the future of Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse Damien Green, chief executive of Manulife Hong Kong and Macau, is confident in the future of Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse
Damien Green, chief executive of Manulife Hong Kong and Macau, is confident in the future of Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse
Business /  Companies

Manulife plans office space, agency force expansion to capture growing insurance demand in Greater Bay Area

  • Manulife will open a 7,300 sq ft customer centre in Tsim Sha Tsui and move into new office space in Kwun Tong under CEO Damien Green’s watch
  • Asia contributed one-third of Manulife group’s core earnings and the bulk of its annualised premium sales

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 9:32am, 15 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Damien Green, chief executive of Manulife Hong Kong and Macau, is confident in the future of Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse Damien Green, chief executive of Manulife Hong Kong and Macau, is confident in the future of Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse
Damien Green, chief executive of Manulife Hong Kong and Macau, is confident in the future of Hong Kong. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE