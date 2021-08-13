A Li-Ning store in Beijing. The company is among major domestic brands that have benefited from the recent Chinese boycott of Western sportswear brands over the use of Xinjiang cotton. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong-listed Chinese sportswear brand Li-Ning says mainland growth a springboard to take on global names
- Company posts 187 per cent rise in first-half net profit to 1.96 billion yuan
- Want to develop eponymous label into ‘internationally recognised top-class global, fashionable and professional sports brand’, executive chairman Li Ning says
