Hong Kong-listed Chinese sportswear brand Li-Ning says mainland growth a springboard to take on global names

  • Company posts 187 per cent rise in first-half net profit to 1.96 billion yuan
  • Want to develop eponymous label into ‘internationally recognised top-class global, fashionable and professional sports brand’, executive chairman Li Ning says

Peggy Sito
Updated: 5:24pm, 13 Aug, 2021

