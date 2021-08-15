Mooncakes produced at Multizen’s factory in Tsuen Wan. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong chocolate maker for Hershey, Mars and Godiva finds sweet success with move into mooncake production
- Multizen Asia, a licensee for Hershey and Mars in mainland China, has become a contract manufacturer of mooncakes for 50 brands
- The company, which has a capacity to produce 10,000 tonnes of chocolates a year, is making 1 million mooncakes this year
