Former Chinese Estates Holdings chairman and chief executive Joseph Lau Luen-hung resigned after he was found guilty of bribery and money laundering charges in Macau. Photo: Dickson Lee
Chinese Estates, run by family of fugitive tycoon Joseph Lau, swings from interim profit to loss as its Evergrande shares plummet
- The Hong Kong developer posted an interim loss of HK$ 37.3 million (US$4.79 million) for the six months ended June
- Billionaire Lau was convicted of bribery and money-laundering by a Macau court in 2014, but avoided a five-year jail term by not travelling there
Topic | Hong Kong property
Former Chinese Estates Holdings chairman and chief executive Joseph Lau Luen-hung resigned after he was found guilty of bribery and money laundering charges in Macau. Photo: Dickson Lee