Staff dormitory at the construction site of a residential property project developed by China Evergrande Group in the Guangdong provincial capital of Guangzhou on June 22, 2012. Photo: Reuters Staff dormitory at the construction site of a residential property project developed by China Evergrande Group in the Guangdong provincial capital of Guangzhou on June 22, 2012. Photo: Reuters
Staff dormitory at the construction site of a residential property project developed by China Evergrande Group in the Guangdong provincial capital of Guangzhou on June 22, 2012. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Companies

Dealing with debt: a time line of how Hui Ka-yan’s Evergrande landed back in crisis mode with the world’s heaviest debt load

  • The clock is ticking for China’s most indebted property developer to find its way out of a looming credit crunch
  • In August alone, China Evergrande Group has endured multiple credit-rating downgrades that sent its stock and bonds tumbling

Topic |   China property
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 6:21pm, 17 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Staff dormitory at the construction site of a residential property project developed by China Evergrande Group in the Guangdong provincial capital of Guangzhou on June 22, 2012. Photo: Reuters Staff dormitory at the construction site of a residential property project developed by China Evergrande Group in the Guangdong provincial capital of Guangzhou on June 22, 2012. Photo: Reuters
Staff dormitory at the construction site of a residential property project developed by China Evergrande Group in the Guangdong provincial capital of Guangzhou on June 22, 2012. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE