Staff dormitory at the construction site of a residential property project developed by China Evergrande Group in the Guangdong provincial capital of Guangzhou on June 22, 2012. Photo: Reuters
Dealing with debt: a time line of how Hui Ka-yan’s Evergrande landed back in crisis mode with the world’s heaviest debt load
- The clock is ticking for China’s most indebted property developer to find its way out of a looming credit crunch
- In August alone, China Evergrande Group has endured multiple credit-rating downgrades that sent its stock and bonds tumbling
Topic | China property
Staff dormitory at the construction site of a residential property project developed by China Evergrande Group in the Guangdong provincial capital of Guangzhou on June 22, 2012. Photo: Reuters