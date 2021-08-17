View of the AIA logo from the interior of the Bank of China Tower in Hong Kong on August 12, 2009. Photo: Reuters
AIA to expand its insurance sales to 10 Chinese cities and provinces, betting on 226 million middle-class customers for growth
- Hong Kong’s listed insurer says it is targeting to expand to 10 more Chinese provinces, municipalities as it eyes 226 million potential customers
- First-half new business value from China grows to twice the size of Hong Kong, as the city’s growth is stifled by Covid travel restrictions
Topic | AIA
View of the AIA logo from the interior of the Bank of China Tower in Hong Kong on August 12, 2009. Photo: Reuters