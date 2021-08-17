Hui Ka-yan, chairman of China Evergrande Group, during the company’s 2017 annual results press conference at the Four Seasons Hotel in Central on 26 March 2018. Photo: David Wong Hui Ka-yan, chairman of China Evergrande Group, during the company’s 2017 annual results press conference at the Four Seasons Hotel in Central on 26 March 2018. Photo: David Wong
Hui Ka-yan, chairman of China Evergrande Group, during the company’s 2017 annual results press conference at the Four Seasons Hotel in Central on 26 March 2018. Photo: David Wong
Business /  Companies

Hui Ka-yan steps down as chairman of Hengda as China Evergrande reshuffles its executive ranks in restructuring

  • Hengda director Zhao Changlong was promoted to chairman of Evergrande’s mainland China property unit
  • He also takes over from Ke Peng as Hengda’s general manager, according to information by the National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System

Topic |   China property
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 7:10pm, 17 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hui Ka-yan, chairman of China Evergrande Group, during the company’s 2017 annual results press conference at the Four Seasons Hotel in Central on 26 March 2018. Photo: David Wong Hui Ka-yan, chairman of China Evergrande Group, during the company’s 2017 annual results press conference at the Four Seasons Hotel in Central on 26 March 2018. Photo: David Wong
Hui Ka-yan, chairman of China Evergrande Group, during the company’s 2017 annual results press conference at the Four Seasons Hotel in Central on 26 March 2018. Photo: David Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE