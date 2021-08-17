Hui Ka-yan, chairman of China Evergrande Group, during the company’s 2017 annual results press conference at the Four Seasons Hotel in Central on 26 March 2018. Photo: David Wong
Hui Ka-yan steps down as chairman of Hengda as China Evergrande reshuffles its executive ranks in restructuring
- Hengda director Zhao Changlong was promoted to chairman of Evergrande’s mainland China property unit
- He also takes over from Ke Peng as Hengda’s general manager, according to information by the National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System
Topic | China property
Hui Ka-yan, chairman of China Evergrande Group, during the company’s 2017 annual results press conference at the Four Seasons Hotel in Central on 26 March 2018. Photo: David Wong