FWD is the insurance arm of Pacific Century Group, the sprawling investment group of Richard Li. Photo: Getty Images
Richard Li’s FWD insurance group targeting up to US$3 billion from US IPO as early as September, says source

  • Hong Kong-based FWD is preparing to raise up to US$3 billion from a US IPO as early as next month, says source. Deal will value insurer at some US$13 billion
  • FWD could be the largest insurer from China or Hong Kong to list in the US since China Life’s US$3.5 billion IPO in 2003

Georgina LeeChad BrayEnoch Yiu
Georgina Lee , Chad Bray  and Enoch Yiu

Updated: 9:46pm, 17 Aug, 2021

