FWD is the insurance arm of Pacific Century Group, the sprawling investment group of Richard Li. Photo: Getty Images
Richard Li’s FWD insurance group targeting up to US$3 billion from US IPO as early as September, says source
- Hong Kong-based FWD is preparing to raise up to US$3 billion from a US IPO as early as next month, says source. Deal will value insurer at some US$13 billion
- FWD could be the largest insurer from China or Hong Kong to list in the US since China Life’s US$3.5 billion IPO in 2003
Topic | IPO
