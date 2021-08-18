A customer orders food from a KFC vehicle developed by Neolix in Chengdu, Sichuan province. Photo: Handout A customer orders food from a KFC vehicle developed by Neolix in Chengdu, Sichuan province. Photo: Handout
Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank invests in Chinese driverless delivery van start-up Neolix

  • SoftBank Ventures Asia and CICC Capital lead multimillion-dollar investment round in robo-van maker Neolix Technologies
  • China’s US$46.3-billion ‘last mile’ delivery market has attracted tech giants Meituan and JD.com

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 9:00am, 18 Aug, 2021

