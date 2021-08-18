Joe Biden walking past solar panels at the Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative in Plymouth of New Hampshire state on June 4, 2019 while campaigning as the Democratic party’s candidate for the 2020 US presidential election. Photo: Reuters.
Escalating trade spat over solar panel imports may derail Biden’s 2035 climate goal of reaching a carbon-free power sector
- This week, a major solar-panel maker warned that all imports from China risk being detained by US Customs and Border Protection
- A group of unnamed US solar manufacturers filed petitions to extend import duties to Chinese-owned factories in Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand
Knowledge | China and climate change
