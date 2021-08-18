Geely Auto has a host of electric car brands, including Zeekr, Polestar, Geometry and Lynk & Co. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Billionaire Li Shufu-controlled Geely’s first-half profit misses estimates, warns global chip shortage could hit sales
- Geely’s first-half car shipments rose 20 per cent, but it has still not crossed the halfway mark of its projected annual target of 1.53 million units
- Deliveries of the first model of its new electric-car brand, Zeekr, are expected to start next month
Topic | Geely
