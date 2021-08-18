Some of the products made by Smithfield Foods, owned by WH Group, on display during a news conference in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
WH Group shares plunge by the most in four months as family feud pits son against father at China’s biggest pork producer
- Media reports citing former director Wan Hongjian said that the founder and former CFO took decisions that led to financial losses
- WH Group denied allegations by former director who was fired recently for aggressive behaviour
Topic | Smithfield Foods
