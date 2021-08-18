Some of the products made by Smithfield Foods, owned by WH Group, on display during a news conference in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam Some of the products made by Smithfield Foods, owned by WH Group, on display during a news conference in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
Some of the products made by Smithfield Foods, owned by WH Group, on display during a news conference in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
Business /  Companies

WH Group shares plunge by the most in four months as family feud pits son against father at China’s biggest pork producer

  • Media reports citing former director Wan Hongjian said that the founder and former CFO took decisions that led to financial losses
  • ﻿WH Group denied allegations by former director who was fired recently for aggressive behaviour

Topic |   Smithfield Foods
Eric Ng
Eric Ng

Updated: 9:40pm, 18 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Some of the products made by Smithfield Foods, owned by WH Group, on display during a news conference in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam Some of the products made by Smithfield Foods, owned by WH Group, on display during a news conference in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
Some of the products made by Smithfield Foods, owned by WH Group, on display during a news conference in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE