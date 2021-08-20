The first set of booths have been launched in seven shopping centres across Hong Kong. Photo: Handout The first set of booths have been launched in seven shopping centres across Hong Kong. Photo: Handout
A quiet spot in Hong Kong for the price of a coffee? TheDesk’s co-working booths are coming to a mall near you

  • The size of a typical phone kiosk, theDesk’s booths or studios come equipped with a desk, bar stool, power sockets and Wi-fi access
  • The initiative has been launched in partnership with Link Reit and the booths will eventually be set up in 18 districts in shopping centres managed by the trust

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 7:30am, 20 Aug, 2021

