China Huarong Asset Management’s office in Beijing on April 16, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Huarong gets a state bailout after one of China’s largest bad debt manager posted a record US$15.9 billion loss from soured loans

  • State-owned investors including Citic Group, China Insurance Investment and China Life Asset Management will replenish Huarong’s capital
  • Control of the company would shift to Citic, according to people familiar with the plan

Bloomberg

Updated: 4:02pm, 19 Aug, 2021

