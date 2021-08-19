China Huarong Asset Management’s office in Beijing on April 16, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Huarong gets a state bailout after one of China’s largest bad debt manager posted a record US$15.9 billion loss from soured loans
- State-owned investors including Citic Group, China Insurance Investment and China Life Asset Management will replenish Huarong’s capital
- Control of the company would shift to Citic, according to people familiar with the plan
