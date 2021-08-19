China Evergrande is the world’s most indebted developer with liabilities of nearly US$88 billion. Photo: Reuters
Chinese regulators summon Evergrande executives, urge them to keep operations stable, diffuse debt risks
- China Evergrande officials were summoned for a meeting by the People’s Bank of China and China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission
- Regulators urge Evergrande to follow rules and disclose information in a timely manner to prevent rumours from spreading
