China Evergrande is the world’s most indebted developer with liabilities of nearly US$88 billion. Photo: Reuters China Evergrande is the world’s most indebted developer with liabilities of nearly US$88 billion. Photo: Reuters
Chinese regulators summon Evergrande executives, urge them to keep operations stable, diffuse debt risks

  • China Evergrande officials were summoned for a meeting by the People’s Bank of China and China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission
  • Regulators urge Evergrande to follow rules and disclose information in a timely manner to prevent rumours from spreading

Pearl Liu
Updated: 8:50pm, 19 Aug, 2021

