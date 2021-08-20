CNOOC has set a goal to slash emissions by over 1.5 million tonnes by 2025 through technological upgrades and reusing carbon dioxide in oil production. Photo: Reuters
Chinese offshore oil giant CNOOC sets renewable energy goal to aid nation’s decarbonisation efforts
- The Chinese oil and gas major is pursuing onshore solar and wind farm projects with a goal to build at least 5,000MW by 2025, says chairman Wang Dongjin
- CNOOC reports 221 per cent jump in first-half net profit to 33.33 billion yuan on the back of higher oil prices
