CNOOC has set a goal to slash emissions by over 1.5 million tonnes by 2025 through technological upgrades and reusing carbon dioxide in oil production. Photo: Reuters
Chinese offshore oil giant CNOOC sets renewable energy goal to aid nation’s decarbonisation efforts

  • The Chinese oil and gas major is pursuing onshore solar and wind farm projects with a goal to build at least 5,000MW by 2025, says chairman Wang Dongjin
  • CNOOC reports 221 per cent jump in first-half net profit to 33.33 billion yuan on the back of higher oil prices

Topic |   China’s carbon neutral goal
Eric Ng

Updated: 8:30am, 20 Aug, 2021

