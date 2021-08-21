SenseTime’s object detection and tracking technology on display at the Artificial Intelligence Exhibition & Conference in Tokyo on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
SenseTime parlays academic bona fides into world’s largest platform for artificial intelligence, facial recognition, image processing
- A group of professors at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) nurtured a start-up into the world’s largest AI unicorn in seven years
- SenseTime appointed HSBC and CICC to lead a Hong Kong stock offer estimated at US$2 billion
Knowledge | China's electric vehicle industry
SenseTime’s object detection and tracking technology on display at the Artificial Intelligence Exhibition & Conference in Tokyo on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg