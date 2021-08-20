Kweichow Moutai, the stock with the biggest weighting on the Shanghai Composite Index, tumbled 4.4 per cent on Friday. Photo: Simon Song
No shelter for traders as speculation mounts that China’s regulatory storm is heading for baijiu distillers next
- Kweichow Moutai tumbles 4.2 per cent to 1,552.24, while rival Wuliangye Yibin sinks 5.6 per cent to 210.27
- Government notice saying the State Administration for Market Regulation had summoned baijiu distillers for a meeting on Friday stokes rumours
Topic | A-shares
