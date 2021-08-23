A screen demonstrates facial-recognition technology at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Covid-19 outbreak was a boon for China’s online eduction, e-commerce and social networking, China Internet Report finds
- Covering 131 pages, the China Internet Report 2020 by SCMP Research covered the top trends to affect China’s technology industry last year
- The report zoomed in on 10 segments: e-commerce, content and media, social and messaging, 5G, artificial intelligence, smartphones and smart devices, autonomous cars, fintech, online education, and health care.
