Wan Long is the chairman of WH Group, the world’s biggest pork producer. Photo: Nora Tam
Family feud at world’s largest pork processor goes up a notch as father dismisses son’s fraud claims as ‘untrue and ‘misleading’

  • World’s biggest pork producer said allegations by Wan Hongjian are ‘untrue and misleading’
  • Wan Hongjian stripped of his directorship and other roles at the company in June

Chad Bray
Updated: 8:04pm, 23 Aug, 2021

