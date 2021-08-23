Wan Long is the chairman of WH Group, the world’s biggest pork producer. Photo: Nora Tam
Family feud at world’s largest pork processor goes up a notch as father dismisses son’s fraud claims as ‘untrue and ‘misleading’
- World’s biggest pork producer said allegations by Wan Hongjian are ‘untrue and misleading’
- Wan Hongjian stripped of his directorship and other roles at the company in June
