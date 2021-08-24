The China Evergrande Centre in Hong Kong’s Wan Chai district offers harbour views. Photo: AFP The China Evergrande Centre in Hong Kong’s Wan Chai district offers harbour views. Photo: AFP
What price can China Evergrande expect for its Hong Kong headquarters? Certainly not US$2 billion, say analysts

  • Evergrande bought the 26-storey office tower in Wan Chai from Chinese Estates Holdings for HK$12.5 billion (US$1.61 billion) in 2015
  • Cash-strapped developer is said to be in talks to sell the asset to Guangdong-based Yuexiu Property for US$2 billion, media reports say

Mia Castagnone
Updated: 3:18pm, 24 Aug, 2021

