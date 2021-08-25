(Left to right) Co-founders Tao Liu and Jason Tu of MioTech, a Hong Kong-based fintech start-up. Photo: SCMP Handout (Left to right) Co-founders Tao Liu and Jason Tu of MioTech, a Hong Kong-based fintech start-up. Photo: SCMP Handout
Sustainability data start-up MioTech plans to double Asian headcount after bagging Guotai Junan, Singapore’s GIC as new investors

  • The Hong Kong start-up sees a shift to economic growth fuelled by sustainable technology, and strong demand from companies looking to reduce their carbon emissions
  • It already had financial backing from HSBC and Horizons Ventures, and now plans to take on 150 more staff and expand into Singapore

Georgina Lee
Updated: 10:00am, 25 Aug, 2021

