(Left to right) Co-founders Tao Liu and Jason Tu of MioTech, a Hong Kong-based fintech start-up. Photo: SCMP Handout
Sustainability data start-up MioTech plans to double Asian headcount after bagging Guotai Junan, Singapore’s GIC as new investors
- The Hong Kong start-up sees a shift to economic growth fuelled by sustainable technology, and strong demand from companies looking to reduce their carbon emissions
- It already had financial backing from HSBC and Horizons Ventures, and now plans to take on 150 more staff and expand into Singapore
Topic | Climate change
(Left to right) Co-founders Tao Liu and Jason Tu of MioTech, a Hong Kong-based fintech start-up. Photo: SCMP Handout