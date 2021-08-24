People are seen at a China Telecom booth during the 2021 China Internet Conference in Beijing in July. Photo: Reuters
China Telecom’s brutal post-IPO sell-off highlights valuation, trading risks in dual-listed stocks
- Stock tumbled again by the 10 per cent daily limit in Shanghai, though still valued at more than twice its shares in Hong Kong
- All eyes on the impending US$8.6 billion offering from China Mobile, whose shares are also traded in Hong Kong
Topic | A-shares
People are seen at a China Telecom booth during the 2021 China Internet Conference in Beijing in July. Photo: Reuters