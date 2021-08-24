Xpeng has sold more than 40,000 units of the P7 in China since its launch in mid-2020. Photo: Handout
Chinese EV maker and Tesla rival Xpeng exports flagship P7 model to Norway, giving impetus to global push
- The start-up said it exported the P7 cars on Tuesday, eight months after its G3 SUVs were delivered to customers in the Nordic country
- The export model of the P7 is fitted with features tailored for local conditions, including a combined charging system port to meet European standards
Topic | Electric cars
Xpeng has sold more than 40,000 units of the P7 in China since its launch in mid-2020. Photo: Handout