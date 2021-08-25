A woman walks past China Evergrande Centre, the Chinese developer’s headquarters in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg A woman walks past China Evergrande Centre, the Chinese developer’s headquarters in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
A woman walks past China Evergrande Centre, the Chinese developer’s headquarters in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Troubles mount at Evergrande as pipe supplier threatens legal action over delayed payments

  • Shenzhen-listed pipe-producer Yonggao owed 478 million yuan (US$74 million) in commercial bills, of which 195 million yuan was overdue
  • Evergrande has more than 240 billion yuan of bills and trade payables from contractors to settle over the next 12 months, S&P Global says

Topic |   China property
Reuters
Updated: 12:15pm, 25 Aug, 2021

