A woman walks past China Evergrande Centre, the Chinese developer’s headquarters in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Troubles mount at Evergrande as pipe supplier threatens legal action over delayed payments
- Shenzhen-listed pipe-producer Yonggao owed 478 million yuan (US$74 million) in commercial bills, of which 195 million yuan was overdue
- Evergrande has more than 240 billion yuan of bills and trade payables from contractors to settle over the next 12 months, S&P Global says
Topic | China property
A woman walks past China Evergrande Centre, the Chinese developer’s headquarters in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg