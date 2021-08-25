Pedestrians in the central business district of Beijing. Several Chinese banks will report their earnings on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese bank profits expected to have surged in first half as economic rebound eased the burden of bad loan provisions
- Analysts expect Chinese lenders to post an average 23 per cent profit growth for the second quarter, which would help lift first-half growth
- State-owned commercial banks including Bank of China and China Construction Bank are scheduled to report their first-half earnings on Friday and Monday
Topic | Banking & Finance
