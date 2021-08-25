China’s centralised medicine procurement programme launched in 2019 has helped to bring down prices of many drugs. Photo: Shutterstock China’s centralised medicine procurement programme launched in 2019 has helped to bring down prices of many drugs. Photo: Shutterstock
First company banned from China’s centralised drugs procurement programme after it fails to honour contract

  • Authorities to tighten the criteria for pharmaceutical companies that want to take part in the centralised drugs procurement programme
  • North China Pharmaceutical is the first drug maker in the programme to renege on its contract

Topic |   Health in China
Iris Ouyang

Updated: 6:43pm, 25 Aug, 2021

