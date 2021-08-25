China’s centralised medicine procurement programme launched in 2019 has helped to bring down prices of many drugs. Photo: Shutterstock
First company banned from China’s centralised drugs procurement programme after it fails to honour contract
- Authorities to tighten the criteria for pharmaceutical companies that want to take part in the centralised drugs procurement programme
- North China Pharmaceutical is the first drug maker in the programme to renege on its contract
