Chairman Hui Ka-yan (left) and CEO Xia Haijun, seen in a March 2019 file picture, are steering the indebted developer amid its liquidity challenges. Photo: Nora Tam
China Evergrande’s survival battle gets ugly with warning of imminent slump in earnings
- Net profit in the first six months of this year seen falling by 29 to 39 per cent on the back of losses in property sales and carmaking venture
- It would be the third year in a row the developer has reported a slump in profit, and the lowest income in five years amid lingering liquidity crunch
Topic | China property
