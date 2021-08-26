Norma Chu, founder of DayDayCook in Sheung Wan on 18 March 2016. Photo: Bruce Yan Norma Chu, founder of DayDayCook in Sheung Wan on 18 March 2016. Photo: Bruce Yan
Norma Chu, founder of DayDayCook in Sheung Wan on 18 March 2016. Photo: Bruce Yan
Business /  Companies

Hong Kong’s DayDayCook heads to Nasdaq via merger with a blank cheque company, blazing a new fundraising trail for start-ups

  • DayDayCook has agreed to merge with a Nasdaq-listed blank cheque company in a deal that values it at US$300 million
  • The online recipe hub is the first Hong Kong start-up focusing on retail consumption to seek a US listing via a special purpose acquisition company

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Georgina LeeEnoch Yiu
Georgina Lee  and Enoch Yiu

Updated: 9:45pm, 26 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Norma Chu, founder of DayDayCook in Sheung Wan on 18 March 2016. Photo: Bruce Yan Norma Chu, founder of DayDayCook in Sheung Wan on 18 March 2016. Photo: Bruce Yan
Norma Chu, founder of DayDayCook in Sheung Wan on 18 March 2016. Photo: Bruce Yan
READ FULL ARTICLE